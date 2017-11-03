Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 19th October

A horrified Gail confronts Audrey, who admits she got carried away with the idea of a fresh start with Lewis. Penny soon turns up and Audrey begs her not to call the police. Instead, she writes a cheque for 10k to clear Lewis' debts.



Elsewhere, Steve's convinced Tracy's using Ryan to come between him and Michelle. He starts to hatch a plan. When Michelle prepares a romantic meal, Steve turns round and tells her it's over. How will Tracy react?



Also, Jenna apologises to Mandy and Lloyd for her behaviour. Mandy later rewards Llyod for his help with a kiss.