19/09 - Lloyd makes a shocking discovery

 
Wednesday 19th September
SPOILER ALERT

Lloyd's determined to have Mandy back in his life and is surprised when a girl name Jenna answers her door - she says she's Mandy's daughter.
 
Later, Lloyd is telling Eileen about his relationship with Mandy and admits they had an affair when her husband Johnny wasn't treating her well. As he works out dates, Lloyd wonders if Jenna could be his daughter. What will Mandy say when he confronts her?
 
Elsewhere, Tommy's feeling awkward about the surrogacy, but when he and Tina face further money troubles she asks Own for an advance on her fee.
 
Also, Beth tells Fiz about her date and it soon becomes clear she's smitten with Kirk.
 



11/09/2012
Rank this page: 

Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
