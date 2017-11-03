01/02 - Kylie is blackmailed by Lewis

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 1st February

Lewis blackmails Kylie, promising her secret is safe but only if she gets him Gail's bank account log-in and password in return.

Kylie's sickened, but as Gail gathers her family together to tell them her Italian plans and that she's borrowed 40k against the house, will Kylie save herself or Gail?

Elsewhere, Tyrone and Fiz wait nervously in the Children's Centre for the social worker to arrive with Ruby. But Tyrone's left devastated by Kirsty's latest move.

Also, Roy is stunned when Sylvia unexpectedly arrives back from America and it's Tracy's first day at the factory, but Carla quickly overrides Rob and sends her packing.