01/06 - Rick shows Tommy who's boss

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 1st June Ep.1

After Tommy's public display Tina is convinced that something isn't quite right and pleads with him to let her in.



Tommy wavers but decides against telling Tina the truth and heads off in Rita's car to meet Rick. But unknown to him Tina follows him and is horrified when she sees Rick!



Back at home she confronts Tommy, reminding him that Rick was responsible for her dad's death and partially for her own accident and demands to know the truth.



But nothing could prepare her for what he's about to say...can she forgive him?



Meanwhile the Weatherfield in Bloom competition has brought out the worst in Norris as he turns a dirty shade of green over Gail's triumph. Refusing to believe she won fair and square Norris is threatening to report her but when Anna arrives at the Kabin with a sheepish Faye will the truth be revealed?



Elsewhere will Karl be able to control himself around Stella's money; Kirsty and the factory girls stage a protest after hearing that Eileen's been sacked; Leanne snaps at Nick after another run in with Peter.