Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 1st June Ep.2

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Tina gives Tommy an ultimatum - call off the deal or she's walking!



Faced with the thought of losing Tina Tommy bites the bullet and picks up the phone.



But Rick has other ideas and when he turns up out of the blue they're stuck. Tina tries to call the shots but Rick doesn't mess about. Laughing in her face he sets his heavies on Tommy and forces her to watch...



After they're done with Tommy, Rick and his heavies leave but not before saying that they'll be back with the next job.



Meanwhile Sunita is trying to council Karl at the casino and he eventually agrees to leave and hands her the money for the street party but not his overall winnings. Can Sunita get through to him on her own?



Led by Kirsty a united workforce walk out en mass. Carla's horrified but with her back up she's powerless to stop them. Seeing the mess she's in Peter's forced to mediate, will he get the girls back to work?



Elsewhere Peter steps in at the factory; Leanne opens up to Nick about her heartbreak over Peter; Norris tells Anna he wants compensation for the flowers that Faye stole.