Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 1st March

Ryan asks Katy to cover his shift and she's feeling awkward after their kiss. Chesney's annoyed when he finds out she dumped Joseph on Anna and storms round to the kebab shop, where Ryan is thanking Katy...



Elsewhere, Gloria's excited when Eric's solicitor calls at the pub to talk about his will. But he arrives with a woman called Doris in tow and it seems Eric might not have been everything he appeared he was.



Also, Fiz worries as the gossip starts about Tyrone’s upcoming trial.