>
>
Coronation Street
01/03 - Chesney's oblivious as Katy grows closer to Ryan
 Photo 4/4 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 1st March

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 1st March


Coronation Street Episode Guide

Friday 1st March - Episode 2
SPOILER ALERT

Dev walks in as Katy and Ryan are kissing and they spring apart. A flustered Katy tells him she's quitting her job because Chesney objects. But Chesney has a change of heart when Fiz tells him he should be supporting Katy - and unwittingly pushes her back into Ryan's arms.
 
Elsewhere, Karl pleads with Stella for another chance but she insists it's over.

Also, Mandy tries to grovel his way back into Mandy's favour and Gloria admits to Stella she doesn't know what to do with her life now Eric's gone.



19/02/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
How do the stars of the 1990's look today?Perfect baby names for February
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017 DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         