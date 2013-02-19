Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 1st March

Dev walks in as Katy and Ryan are kissing and they spring apart. A flustered Katy tells him she's quitting her job because Chesney objects. But Chesney has a change of heart when Fiz tells him he should be supporting Katy - and unwittingly pushes her back into Ryan's arms.



Elsewhere, Karl pleads with Stella for another chance but she insists it's over.



Also, Mandy tries to grovel his way back into Mandy's favour and Gloria admits to Stella she doesn't know what to do with her life now Eric's gone.