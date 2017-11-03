01/10 - Tyrone stands up to Kirsty

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 1st October

Monday 1st October - Episode 1

A bruised Tyrone is encouraged by Fiz to stand up to Kirsty for Ruby's sake. Therefore he tells Kirsty they can't carry on living together. Kirsty begs Tyrone to reconsider, but things turn nasty when he says no. She produces a document that leaves him reeling.



Elsewhere, David notices Maria seems distracted and Jason worries when she snaps at him. Marcus decides to ask her what's up - and is horrified by what he hears.



Also, Jenna hides in Lloyd's bedroom when Mandy turns up. Lloyd tells Mandy he hasn't seen Jenna, and all goes well until she notices Jenna's coat on the sofa.