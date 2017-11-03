Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 1st October

Tyrone is shocked that Kirsty hasn't put his name on Ruby's birth certificate and that she's threatening he'll never see his daughter again.



He later realises he's going to have to work things out with Kirsty. He suggests he becomes a stay at home dad and she returns to work. Kirsty gets her old job back and Tyrone tells a furious Kevin he needs a year off. Fiz can't believe it and thinks Tyrone's been blackmailed.



After Maria's explained to Marcus about her appointment with the clinic because of a lump in her breast he goes with her for support. But when the test results are inconclusive Maria is terrified.



Also, Lloyd is caught between Jenna and Mandy's arguments.