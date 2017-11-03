20/01 - Will Becky get proof of Tracy's lies?

In this article











Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 20th January Ep.1



Coronation Street Episode Guide Friday 20th January

SPOILER ALERT



As Steve and Tracy continue to be blissfully happy, Deirdre warns Tracy that honesty is the best policy in marriage. Obviously Tracy does not agree and she's not saying anything especially when Steve shows her around their new house!



At the same time Kylie and Becky have hatched a plan to enlist Gail to help. In the Platt house they explain that Tracy has falsely accused Becky of killing her babies and the only way to prove her innocence is by accessing the medical records and Gail is the only person to help them do it.



Nick warns Gail not to get involved but David has another idea. Remembering how Tracy tried to set Gail up in prison, this seems the perfect way to take her revenge! What will she do?



Elsewhere Jason is furious when he finds Eileen looking after Lesley. Eileen is defensive, but when Lesley starts to get violent will she admit that she's in over her head?



Also, Anna confronts Owen about his actions but is taken aback by his answer; while Kevin is fuming when he hears that Frank has been giving Sophie driving lessons!



As Steve and Tracy continue to be blissfully happy, Deirdre warns Tracy that honesty is the best policy in marriage. Obviously Tracy does not agree and she's not saying anything especially when Steve shows her around their new house!At the same time Kylie and Becky have hatched a plan to enlist Gail to help. In the Platt house they explain that Tracy has falsely accused Becky of killing her babies and the only way to prove her innocence is by accessing the medical records and Gail is the only person to help them do it.Nick warns Gail not to get involved but David has another idea. Remembering how Tracy tried to set Gail up in prison, this seems the perfect way to take her revenge! What will she do?Elsewhere Jason is furious when he finds Eileen looking after Lesley. Eileen is defensive, but when Lesley starts to get violent will she admit that she's in over her head?Also, Anna confronts Owen about his actions but is taken aback by his answer; while Kevin is fuming when he hears that Frank has been giving Sophie driving lessons!