Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 20th January Ep.2

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 20th January

Coronation Street Episode Guide Friday 20th January

After talking Gail round, Kylie and Becky have all the details that they could need to access the medical records.



Putting their plan into action, Kylie pretends to faint in the waiting room as Becky hacks into Dr. Matt's computer - but will Becky get what she needs before Dr. Matt realises what's happened?



Meanwhile as Tracy shows Amy around their new home, Danny has a shock for Becky - he wants her to emigrate with him to Barbados!!



Meanwhile, Anna wonders if it's over between her and Owen. Thankfully Izzy manages to show Paul that he shouldn't come between Anna and her daughter and he rushes round to apologise, but can Anna forgive and forget?



Elsewhere the rift between Kevin and his family grows bigger as he orders Sophie to stay away from Frank; Eileen breaks down over the Paul situation; Paul realises he might need to put Lesley into care; while Anne points out that Frank has got himself into yet another mess.



