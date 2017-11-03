>
>
Coronation Street

20/04 - Terry poisons Tommy against Tyrone

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 20th April Ep.1
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 20th April Ep.1

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Friday 20th April
It's the day of Betty's funeral and the Street prepare to say goodbye to one of their most iconic residents. 

At the same time Rita and Emily decide that they need to tell Gordon about the letter that they found, much to Stella's heart-ache. What will this mean for the Rover's Return?

Meanwhile Terry hatches a plan to get to Tommy after witnessing the tension between him and Tina and Tyrone and Kirsty over the badly parked camper-van. 

Knowing that this is his way in, he purposefully damages the 2 vehicles to make it look like there’s been a bump. As the feisty foursome see the state of their cars all hell breaks loose - has Terry's plan worked?
 
Elsewhere on the Street, after Stella thanks Sunita for being such a good friend recently, a guilty Sunita tells Karl their affair can't continue - but will he take it lying down?
 
 

10/04/2012
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
