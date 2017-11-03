Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 20th April Ep.2

>
20/04 - Terry poisons Tommy against Tyrone
  
Friday 20th April
As Tommy and Tyrone recover from their row Terry makes a truly Oscar-worthy performance as concerned father. 

But when Tommy asks terry if he really meant what he said about wanting a relationship he replies that of course he did, not holding back on poisoning him against Tyrone. Wearing Tommy down he offers him a solution to his problem with Tyrone, why doesn't he come and work for him - what will Tommy do? 

Meanwhile as the mourners arrive at the pub for Betty's wake, seeing the turn-out Gordon's touched to see how loved his mum was.

But after the formalities are out of the way he asks for a quiet word with Stella and reveals he's come to a decision about Betty's claim on the pub...
 
Elsewhere Audrey's enlists a solicitor's help in getting her salon back, claiming David bullied her into putting it in his name and is now conning her out of her business. Carla fears she's created a monster in Sally, while Peter worries when he gets a date for the custody hearing.

Also on the Street, Peter worries about the custody hearing; Carla wishes she'd never enlisted Sally's help; while Audrey seeks legal advice about David and the Salon; can Sunita and Karl continue to resist temptation? while Gordon hands Sean an envelope from Betty - it's her hot pot recipe! 

