>
>
Coronation Street

20/08 - Owen urges Chesney to be honest

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 20th August
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 20th August

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Monday 20th August - Episode 1
SPOILER ALERT

At a family meeting, Owen apologises for ruining the christening but still thinks Katy is too young to be a surrogate.
 
But Gary, Izzy and Katy insist they’ve considered everything and are going through with it. When Owen realises Chesney has doubts, he urges him to voice his fears. Chesney feels he should support Katy, but how will he feel when Owen tells him of the dangers Katy could face?
 
Elsewhere, Sunita has a go at Eva in front of Rob after Karl tells her he was fired.
Later in the factory, Eva's bragging about her spat to the girls. But her smile soon vanishes when she's called into Rob's office.
 
Also, Tracy bans Michelle from having any contact with Amy.



14/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
100 baby names fit for a royalThe most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         