20/08 - Owen urges Chesney to be honest

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 20th August

At a family meeting, Owen apologises for ruining the christening but still thinks Katy is too young to be a surrogate.



But Gary, Izzy and Katy insist they’ve considered everything and are going through with it. When Owen realises Chesney has doubts, he urges him to voice his fears. Chesney feels he should support Katy, but how will he feel when Owen tells him of the dangers Katy could face?



Elsewhere, Sunita has a go at Eva in front of Rob after Karl tells her he was fired.

Later in the factory, Eva's bragging about her spat to the girls. But her smile soon vanishes when she's called into Rob's office.



Also, Tracy bans Michelle from having any contact with Amy.