Coronation Street
20/08 - Owen urges Chesney to be honest
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 20th August

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Monday 20th August - Episode 2
SPOILER ALERT

When Chesney makes his feelings clear, Katy warns him not to make her choose between him and his sister. 
 
Later, Gary catches Owen telling Chesney to stand his ground. Later, Chesney and Katy row with Anna trying to mediate.
 
Elsewhere, Eva waits for Rob after work to apologise and the pair call a truce. In the Rovers, Eva leaves early, but is delighted when Rob tells her they'll do something special tomorrow. But he later finds himself alone with Stella...
 
Also, Tyron throws himself into his work to try and forget about Kirsty.
 



14/08/2012
Rank this page: 

