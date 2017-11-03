>
20/12 - Fiz takes Tyrone to hospital

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 20th December
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 20th December

Thursday 20th December
Despite his injuries, Tyrone assures Kirsty he wants to marry her and still loves her. 
 
Meanwhile, Fiz persuades Tyrone to let her take him to hospital. Tyrone lies to the doctor that he was injured at work but admits to Fiz he doesn't know if he'll make it through to the wedding. Fiz urges him to evidence the violence and assures him he's not alone.
 
Elsewhere, Nick's unhappy when he sees Simon's cosy photos of Leanne and Peter. When he mentions he's going to Simon's nativity play, Eva hatches a plan and suddenly a busy lunch booking appears. Nick realises he'll have to miss the play and watches Leanne head off with Peter and Simon.
 
Also, Sophie falls after exercising to vigorously. She hirts her back and reaches Jenna in a panic. She and Lloyd take Sophie to the hospital.
 



11/12/2012
