20/02 - Katy leaves her baby home alone

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 20th February



Coronation Street Episode Guide Monday 20th February

When Chesney has to rush off to a meeting leaving Katy alone with Joseph it soon becomes clera that she's struggling and escapes by leaving him alone in the house again...



But Faye catches her in the act and she's forced to cover, asking Faye to babysit. Faye is doing a great job with baby Joseph, but it all goes horribly wrong. Whilst she nips out to bin a dirty nappy she puts some toast on the grill, but when she accidentally gets locked outside smoke starts to billow out...



Meanwhile, Audrey stands firm against Lewis' charm and throws him out of the salon. But when she receives a large bouquet will her resilience weaken?



Also on the street, Tommy prepares himself to tell Tina how he really feels but will she feel the same way or will he be going home alone?



Elsewhere, Carla is furious when Frank ruins her deal with a potential client; while Beth enjoys winding up Tracy,



