Coronation Street
20/02 - Katy leaves her baby home alone
  
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 20th February Ep.2
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 20th February Ep.2


Coronation Street Episode Guide

Monday 20th February
Panicking about the fire, Faye rushes to find Anna and Owen. Owen barges down the door and safely puts out the fire just as Chesney returns home.

Moments later Katy runs in, making her excuses to Faye, but when she sees who is there she turns silent, but not before blurting out that she's left Joseph alone before.

Horrified at her actions, Owen takes Joseph and storms out of the house as Chesney and Anna follow. But when they return Katy is nowhere to be seen...has she done a runner?

Meanwhile after his rejection Tommy is adament that he wants to get back on it, and using Tyrone as his wing man he chats up a girl at the Bistro. At the same time Tina admits to Stella that she only rejected him as she didn't want to get hurt, but as she heads out to tell Tommy she sees something she wish she hadn't...

Elsewhere is Audrey being won over by Lewis? The temptation to hit the bottle might be too strong for Carla as Frank steals a deal from under her nose.



