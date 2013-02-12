>
Coronation Street

20/02 - Kylie hits self-destruct and disaster strikes | Coronation Street spoilers

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 20th February
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 20th February

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Wednesday 20th February
SPOILER ALERT

Kylie's on edge and arrives for work in a foul mood. Terrified Gail is going to tell David, Kylie loses her temper with a customer and tells Nick to stick his job. Despite her condition, she heads to the pub to get drunks.
 
Though Stella tries to get Kylie to stop, she ignores her and clambers onto a table, before disaster strikes.
 
Elsewhere, Eric realises Gloria's only after him or her money and his attentons soon turn to Eva.
 
Also, Faye's delighted when Tim starts working for Jason and promised her he'll pop into the café later so they can have tea together.
 



12/02/2013
