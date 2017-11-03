20/07 - Rob plots to expose Ryan

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 20th July

Coronation Street Episode Guide



Friday 20th July - Episode 1

SPOILER ALERT

Leanne interviews for a job at the bookies.



Meanwhile, Michelle warns Ryan off suing his aunt, but he’s having none of it.



Rob’s suspicious of Ryan’s claims that he’s hurt and so hatches a plan with Eva to expose him as a liar. Eva goes on a date with Ryan and probes about his injury…



Also, Dev is keen to marry Sunita in September, while Fiz, Izzy and Tyrone prepare No 9 for Kirsty’s baby shower.