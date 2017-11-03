>
Coronation Street

20/07 - Rob plots to expose Ryan

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 20th July
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 20th July

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Friday 20th July - Episode 1
SPOILER ALERT

Leanne interviews for a job at the bookies.
 
Meanwhile, Michelle warns Ryan off suing his aunt, but he’s having none of it. 
 
Rob’s suspicious of Ryan’s claims that he’s hurt and so hatches a plan with Eva to expose him as a liar. Eva goes on a date with Ryan and probes about his injury…
 
Also, Dev is keen to marry Sunita in September, while Fiz, Izzy and Tyrone prepare No 9 for Kirsty’s baby shower.



10/07/2012
