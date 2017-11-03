Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 20th July

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Friday 20th July - Episode 2

SPOILER ALERT

Ryan threatens to leave after Michelle rows with him over his ridiculous behaviour. But he gets as far as the bar in the Rovers, where he gets drunk before picking a fight with Rob.

When he’s marched home, Ryan admits he’s been kicked out of university.

Meanwhile, Karl comforts Sunita when she’s upset and feeling guilty about her wedding to Dev.

Elsewhere, Gary suggests to Izzy that she stops working.