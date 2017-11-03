20/06 - Sunita proposes to Dev!

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 20th June

It could be that Karl's time is up when Eva collars him and quizzes him on what she saw last night. Karl denies there’s anything going on between him and Sunita.



Eva is unconvinced but agrees to keep her suspicions to herself until she has to endure Stella gushing about Karl and unable to contain herself, blurts out what she overheard last night, and about the money she saw in Karl’s pocket...



Stella immediately thinks that Karl's back to his gambling ways and goes in search of proof where she finds the £7000 that Sunita gave back to Karl.



Crushed Stella throws Karl's stuff out onto the street in bin-liners and tells him it's over!



Meanwhile over at the Alahans, Sunita tells Dev she thought the grass was greener but she now knows it isn’t and wants to makes things work. Dev’s relieved but when Sunita clumsily proposes how will Dev respond?



Elsewhere Jason and Eva's date is a disaster; Eva longs for Nick after the drama of Karl and Stella but will he play ball? Desperate to make Peter happy Carla suggests they think about having kids of their own. How will Peter react? while Tracy and Beth conspire to put a potential viewer off no. 13.