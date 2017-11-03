21/12 - Tina sees something she shouldn't

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 21st December

Tyrone sleeps with Fiz and assures her afterwards he has no regrets and that he's the happiest he's felt in ages. He kisses Fiz passionately as he leaves and the pair panic as they notice Tina's seen them.



Tyrone goes after Tina and explains the situation. Tina summons Fiz to her flat, where she's surprised to find Tyrone.



At the nativity play, Nick Peter and Leanne watch Simon proudly as Nick arrives at the back of the hall, jealously surveying the scene. He pushes his way to Peter, accusing him of making the booking at the Bistro. Leanne tells Nick to stop causing a scene but tempers flare and fists fly.



Also, Kylie asks Eva if she was behind the hoax booking and Kevin takes a shine to Jenna.