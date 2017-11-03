>
>
Coronation Street

21/12 - Tina sees something she shouldn't

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 21st December
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 21st December

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Friday 21st December
SPOILER ALERT

Tyrone sleeps with Fiz and assures her afterwards he has no regrets and that he's the happiest he's felt in ages. He kisses Fiz passionately as he leaves and the pair panic as they notice Tina's seen them.
 
Tyrone goes after Tina and explains the situation. Tina summons Fiz to her flat, where she's surprised to find Tyrone.
 
At the nativity play, Nick Peter and Leanne watch Simon proudly as Nick arrives at the back of the hall, jealously surveying the scene. He pushes his way to Peter, accusing him of making the booking at the Bistro. Leanne tells Nick to stop causing a scene but tempers flare and fists fly. 
 
Also, Kylie asks Eva if she was behind the hoax booking and Kevin takes a shine to Jenna.



11/12/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         