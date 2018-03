After the wedding, Kirsty and Tyrone head home to discuss their future. He's visibly frightened as Kirsty tells him she wants retribution for what he's done. Did the wedding even go ahead?



Elsewhere, Gail's left stunned when Lewis declares his love for her before suggesting they move to Naples to run a small boutique hotel.



Also, when Faye goes missing, Anna looks through her computer to find she's organised to meet a man called Tim.