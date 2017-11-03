21/05 - David attacks Nick after Eva spreads lies

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 21st May Ep.1

Eva works herself into a jealous frenzy over Kylie and Nick and decides to get her own back.



Over at the Bistro, Nick has asked Kylie to help out for the civic dinner and Sean and the rest of the team are busy getting on with service. But as the Mayor tucks into his meal he nearly chokes, someone's tampered with the food...



In a very pantomime performance Eva then jumps into the room and announces she was the one who spiked the food as Nick has been trying to 'spice things up' by having an affair with his brother's wife!



Cue shocked faces and stunned silence aplenty - but how is David going to react when the news spreads?



Meanwhile there's plenty more melodrama on the Street as following Dev's invitation for Stella and Karl to join him and Sunita for dinner, Sunita tells Karl to get out of it by any means possible.



Elsewhere poor old Tyrone is determined to make Kirsty's 30th birthday special much to her annoyance; Maria gets set up on another date; Peter and Leanne head to court.

