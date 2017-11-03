Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 21st May Ep.2

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Monday 21st May

SPOILER ALERT



It's mayhem in the Bistro as Kylie and Nick try to defend themselves in front of Eva and the most important people in the town *cringe*.



But as David starts to calm down Nick and Kylie are forced to tell him everything about how Nick found Kylie at the strip bar and convinced her to come back...



As David takes this all in Nick decides to leave the pair to it but what will David make of her weeks away. At the same time how will Eva react when she knows how wrong she got it?



Meanwhile times are tense at the Alahans as Sunita and Karl squirm as an oblivious Dev and Stella let loose on the karaoke machine. We genuinely can't imagine much more of an awkward situation...



Elsewhere Peter refuses to come to any sort of compromise in the custody battle with Leanne; Tyrone does a little bit of detective work and roots through Kirsty's diary to invite her parents over for her birthday - we can see this going wrong somehow!