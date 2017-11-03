21/11 - Fiz begs Tyrone to leave Kirsty

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 21st November

SPOILER ALERT Despite Kirsty ordering him not to go, Tyrone heads to the kids' party with Ruby. At the factory, Kirsty storms home when Fiz has a go at her for how she treats Tyrone. She's alarmed to find him not there when she gets back and soon figures out the truth.



Kirsty finds Tyrone and back on the street she shouts at him for disobeying her, leaving him shaken before she heads back to Underworld - and Rob wants to know why she's late.



Later, Fiz has problems with her machine and asks Julie to turn it off for her while she fixes it. Kirsty secretly turns it back on and Fiz soon needs medical help. Kirsty offers t take her to A&E, but once there she turns nasty and tells her to back off Tyrone.



Back on the street, Fiz tells Tyrone what happened and begs him to leave Kirsty for Ruby's sake. But will he believe her?



Meanwhile, Nick's cut up after his proposal was met with silence from Leanne. Eva gladly offers him a shoulder to cry on, but things go awry after Leanne has heart-to-hearts with Ken and Simon and realises how much she loves Nick. She heads to the Rovers and asks him to marry her.



Also, Sophie leaves hospital and Beth is unimpressed with the efforts made for her birthday.