>
>
Coronation Street

21/09 - Lloyd’s daughter overhears the life-changing news

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 21st September
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 21st September

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Friday 21st September - Episode 1
SPOILER ALERT

Lloyd's had a sleepless night after events with Mandy. He's convinced Jenna's his child. Despite Eileen telling him to forget he met Mandy again, Lloyd goes round to her house.

Lloyd tells Mandy he knows Jenna's his - unaware that Jenna has followed them.
 
Elsewhere, Tina visits the fertility clinic with Izzy and Gary. She assures them she won't back out, but is worrying she won't see any money until the process has started - so she turns to Owen.
 
Also, Stella is stunned to see Gloria has turned the Rovers into a B&B while she's been away.
 



11/09/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Naturally beautiful celebritiesThe most beautiful villages in Europe
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         