21/09 - Lloyd’s daughter overhears the life-changing news

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 21st September

Lloyd's had a sleepless night after events with Mandy. He's convinced Jenna's his child. Despite Eileen telling him to forget he met Mandy again, Lloyd goes round to her house.



Lloyd tells Mandy he knows Jenna's his - unaware that Jenna has followed them.



Elsewhere, Tina visits the fertility clinic with Izzy and Gary. She assures them she won't back out, but is worrying she won't see any money until the process has started - so she turns to Owen.



Also, Stella is stunned to see Gloria has turned the Rovers into a B&B while she's been away.