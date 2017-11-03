>
Coronation Street
21/09 - Lloyd’s daughter overhears the life-changing news
  
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 21st September

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 21st September


Coronation Street Episode Guide

Friday 21st September - Episode 2
Mandy tries to find excuses for her decade of lies, but Jenna leaves in disgust. Mandy is mad at Lloyd for tearing her family apart. 
 
Lloyd is later having a drink with Eileen and Paul when Jenna appears. He feels encouraged and suggests they talk in private - but she wants to say something so everyone can hear.
 
Elsewhere, Izzy tells Owen how much Tina means to her and Gary. Owen realises he'll have to give Tina money to ensure nothing goes wrong with the surrogacy, so he turns up at her and Tommy's flat with £5k. 
 
Also, Stella gets increasingly annoyed with Gloria and Beth and Kirk fall further.



11/09/2012
