22/02 - David’s terrified Kylie’s lost the baby | Coronation Street spoilers

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 22nd February

David rushes to Kylie's bedside in the hospital, terrified she may lose the baby. When she regains consciousness, she lies and tells him she had a few drinks because she was missing him.



But as Gail fumes over Kylie's deceit, she takes a turn for the worse. Should Gail tell David that the baby he's so scared of losing might not be his?



Elsewhere, Eva pours her heart out to Eric about her bad luck with men. He assures her she'll find Mr Right soon. Eric's attentions are now very much on Eva after discovering Gloria's true colours.



Also, Owen's furious when Tim gives Faye a new laptop.