Coronation Street
22/02 - David’s terrified Kylie’s lost the baby
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 22nd February

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 22nd February


Coronation Street Episode Guide

Friday 22nd February - Episode 2
SPOILER ALERT

Gail's horrified to discover that Nick could be the father of Kylie's baby. Gail begs Gail not to tell David as they wait for news after Kylie's surgery on her ruptured spleen. 
 
Elsewhere, Eric's had enough of Gloria flicking through holiday brochures and decides to present Eva with a beautiful necklace. She's flattered, but how will she respond when Eric tells her he wants to travel the world with her, not Gloria?
 
Also, Owen admits to Izzy that he really wants to be Faye's dad but feels pushed out by Tim. Asa result, Izzy has a cross word with Anna for failing to support Owen.



12/02/2013
