22/03 - Sunita snaps

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 22nd March

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Shockwaves are felt through the Street as news spreads about Frank's killer!



The atmosphere at the pub is tense between Sunita and Karl, with Karl clearly in denial about his problem. But Dev misreads her anxiousness and promises her a slap up meal at the Bistro later; assuring her Amber can look after the kids.



But Amber has got party fever and when she can no-longer go out - she brings the night out to her. When Dev and Sunita arrive home they're horrified to see drunk students everywhere as the bemused twins look on. As Dev throws them out Sunita lays into Amber, all her pent up anger released with heavy consequences...



Meanwhile Kylie finally admits defeat and tells Brian she's decided she wants Max back at school. But Brian's already given his place away - will David be able to talk Brian round and force Kylie to apologise?



Elsewhere Audrey and Lewis have a near miss with Gail; in a real-life Ross and Rachel moment Tommy finds the pros and cons list made by Tina and confronts her - will they kiss and make-up.