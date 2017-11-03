>
Coronation Street

22/10 - Steve's scheming goes dreadfully wrong

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 22nd October

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Monday 22nd October - Episode 1
SPOILER ALERT

Following his split from Michelle, Steve spends the night at Lloyd's. Meanwhile, Tracy enjoys watching Michelle fret.
 
Steve cruelly ignores Michelle's request to talk but later tells Lloyd that dumping Michelle is just a ruse to split up Ryan and Tracy. Once they've broken up, he'll take Michelle back.

But Steve worries his plan may have gone awry when he tells Tracy she's split them up so can stop playing games - she tells him that she really loves Ryan. Then he hears Michelle is comforting Rob at the Bistro.
 
Elsewhere, Audrey and Lewis' friends are far from supportive of their relationship...but then Lewis receives an unexpected job offer.
 
Also, Anna snaps when Mary transforms Roy and Hayley's into an upstairs dining area for her French night.



16/10/2012
