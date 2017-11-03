Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 22nd October

Steve takes drastic action after seeing Michelle and Rob getting close - he tells Ryan to make an honest woman of Tracy.



Tracy looks horrified when Ryan proposes in the Rovers - how will she react? And how will Michelle react when Steve explains what he's been up to?



Elsewhere, Lewis is enjoying his first shift at the Rovers until Dr Carter arrives. Gloria ushers him through to the back and Lewis later finds her in floods of tears. She tells him the real reason she's back.



Also, Kylie hatches a plan to put an end to Mary's success and Tommy's still struggling with the idea of Tina's surrogacy.