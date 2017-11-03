23/01 - Will Becky ruin Steve's wedding?

In this article

















Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 23rd January Ep. 1



Coronation Street Episode Guide Monday 23rd January

SPOILER ALERT



It's the day we've all been waiting for - will evil Tracy be able to trick unsuspecting Steve into marrying her or will Becky take her revenge?



On the street, Becky has one last try at convincing Steve that she's innocent before he makes the worst decision of his life - but there is no changing his mind, Tracy is the woman for him.



But as Tracy excitedly gets ready for her big day, she thanks Deirdre for keeping her secret, is it all too good to be true?



Later as the blushing bride arrives at the church, Becky is there with Kylie and it looks like trouble is definitely brewing. But before Tracy can go over, the service starts. The service gets to that all important question "if anyone knows of any lawful impediment", Becky bolts up...is this the moment she's been waiting for?



Meanwhile in a rather less nail biting situation, Frank is panicking at the news that the trial has been moved forward as he still has no dirt on Carla and Peter. Sacking his private detective he waits for Carla to slip up.



Also, Stella and Karl are overjoyed that their mortgage application has been successful; Eileen questions her involvement with Paul as Lesley goes into the home; Sylvia prepares for a sexy skype date with Milton.



It's the day we've all been waiting for - will evil Tracy be able to trick unsuspecting Steve into marrying her or will Becky take her revenge?On the street, Becky has one last try at convincing Steve that she's innocent before he makes the worst decision of his life - but there is no changing his mind, Tracy is the woman for him.But as Tracy excitedly gets ready for her big day, she thanks Deirdre for keeping her secret, is it all too good to be true?Later as the blushing bride arrives at the church, Becky is there with Kylie and it looks like trouble is definitely brewing. But before Tracy can go over, the service starts. The service gets to that all important question "if anyone knows of any lawful impediment", Becky bolts up...is this the moment she's been waiting for?Meanwhile in a rather less nail biting situation, Frank is panicking at the news that the trial has been moved forward as he still has no dirt on Carla and Peter. Sacking his private detective he waits for Carla to slip up.Also, Stella and Karl are overjoyed that their mortgage application has been successful; Eileen questions her involvement with Paul as Lesley goes into the home; Sylvia prepares for a sexy skype date with Milton.