Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 23rd January Ep. 2

Coronation Street Episode Guide Monday 23rd January

After doing the damage at the wedding Becky prepares to make a sharp exit with her head held high and says her goodbyes as she heads to the airport.



Tracy however, is an emotional wreck and as Steve finally absorbs what has just happened he jumps in a car and races after Becky! In a sequence that rivals the best of the big-screen romances, Steve catches up with Becky and tells her that he's made a huge mistake and begs her to take him back.



But as Danny and Billy approach Becky is faced with a massive decision...who will she choose?



Meanwhile Eileen and Paul take it to the next level. Marcus urges Jason to give his Mum a break and start to support her - so shock of all shocks, Jason apologises to Paul and hands the happy pair a bottle of vino. But as they un-wind after a difficult day, Paul admits that he's dreading being alone tonight...will Eileen take the bait?



Elsewhere, as the day of the music-off is fast approaching and Norris' talents are still non-existent, Mary suggests that they've been left no option - they've got to play dirty.





