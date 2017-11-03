23/08 - Tommy meddles in an attempt to help Tyrone

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 23rd August

Tyrone finds out from the police that Kirsty has been found but won't reveal where she is. Tommy urges him to find her but Tyrone tells him to back off. Tommy later asks Marcus if he can check Kirsty's hospital records, but he says no.



Later, however, Marcus changes his mind and tells Tommy that Kirsty will be at the maternity ward that afternoon. He heads off to find her and tell her how lost Tyrone has been feeling.



Elsewhere, Rob tries to woo Stella but she's having none of it. He later ends his relationship with Eva - she's stunned and seeks comfort with her mum. She later quietly tackles Rob - and he tells her the truth.



Elsewhere, Owen apologises and vows to support his girls.