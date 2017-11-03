>
23/01 - Kirsty turns her nastiness up a notch

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 23rd January
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 23rd January

Wednesday 23rd January
SPOILER ALERT

Kirsty is enraged when she realises Tyrone was only marrying her to get custody of Ruby. Tyrone tries to stand up to her and calls her a vindictive bully.
 
Tyrone starts to sympathise with Kirsty when she pours her heart out about her violent upbringing. But things take a nasty turn when an argument breaks out on the stairs. 
 
Kirsty tries to hit Tyrone but loses her balance and falls. She's rushed to hospital and decides to use her accident to her advantage, claiming she's being abused by Tyrone. He can't believe it when the police come calling.



15/01/2013
