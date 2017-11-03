23/07 - Sunita plays a dangerous game as she seduces Karl

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 23rd July

Monday 23rd July - Episode 1

SPOILER ALERT

Sunita is fed up of being left in charge of the shop while Dev enjoys himself. She locks up and heads over to the pub, where she attempts to seduce Karl.

Meanwhile, Leanne and Eva join Stells for a girls' night out. She's relieved when they agree to bury the hatchet over Nick. Will they return to the pub to find Sunita and Karl in a compromising position?

Elsewhere, Michelle moans to Steve about Ryan being kicked out of uni. Steve takes pity and gives Ryan a job.

Also, Jason and Maria go for a drink and have clearly got the hots for one another.