Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 23rd July

Monday 23rd July - Episode 2

Karl and Sunita are caught with their pants down (well, almost) - a furious Stella throws out Sunita and turns on Carl.

Stella drags Sunita out of No. 7 and slaps her after learning the affair's been going on for a while.

Dev hears the commotion and Stella tells him the full story. Stella throws Karl and his belongings onto the street, but Dev begs Sunita not to leave him.

Elsewhere, Maria and Jason share a good night kiss and Mary invites Roy to a classical concert in August - but he wants to bring Hayley with him.