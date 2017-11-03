23/11 - Kirsty acts innocent when questioned by police

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 23rd November

Tyrone's still not sure if he believes Fiz, but she's determined for the truth to come out. She voices her suspicions to Michelle and Rob and they hold an emergency meeting about the incident.



But as Julia blames herself, Kirsty plays innocent when questioned - and Rob is satisfied with her answers.



As a result, Kirsty tells Fiz how much she's enjoying the fact everyone believes her. Fiz decides to take action and the police soon arrive at Underworld.



Elsewhere, David is in a sulk when Kylie makes it clear she doesn't want a baby with him yet. The pair argue and Kylie later confides in Nick, who agrees to have a word with David. This only angers him further.



Also, Leanne throws herself into organising her engagement party.