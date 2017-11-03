Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 23rd November

>
Coronation Street
23/11 - Kirsty acts innocent when questioned by police
  
The police officers interview Kirsty and she pretends to be incensed at the injustice. Fiz is frustrated when the case is closed because there's no evidence against Kirsty.
 
Tyrone's horrified to hear what's happened and goes to confront Fiz. He insists Kirsty is innocent and threatens that if she persists it'll be the end of their friendship. Then there's a knock on the doofr - it's Kirsty. Tyrone is panicking and decides to hide - will he be shocked by what he overhears?
 
Elsewhere, Kylie realises just how strong Max's bond is with David when he asks where he is. They finally iron out their differences and David tells her he just wants to make their family complete. Will Kylie make a decision she'll regret?
 
Also, will Eva be able to hide her true feelings at Nick and Leanne's engagement party? 



