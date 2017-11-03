>
Coronation Street

24/08 - Dev's hot date breeds trouble for Tyrone

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 24th August
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 24th August

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Friday 24th August - Episode 1
SPOILER ALERT

Sunita persuades Karl to take her to the Rovers so they can show Stella they're solid - but Dev refuses to babysit because he's got a date.
 
Later, Sunita looks on as Dev meets Sam. He asks Tyrone to keep Sam's friend Nikki occupied. Tyrone does as he's told, unaware he's being watched...
 
Elsewhere, Izzy, Gary, Katy and Chesney leave their first surrogacy interview feeling rather overwhelmed.
 



14/08/2012
