24/08 - Dev's hot date breeds trouble for Tyrone

Friday 24th August - Episode 1

Sunita persuades Karl to take her to the Rovers so they can show Stella they're solid - but Dev refuses to babysit because he's got a date.



Later, Sunita looks on as Dev meets Sam. He asks Tyrone to keep Sam's friend Nikki occupied. Tyrone does as he's told, unaware he's being watched...



Elsewhere, Izzy, Gary, Katy and Chesney leave their first surrogacy interview feeling rather overwhelmed.