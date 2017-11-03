>
Coronation Street
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 24th August

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Friday 24th August - Episode 2
Kirsty accuses Tyrone of chatting up other women, but he refutes this and demands to know why she disappeared.
 
Kirsty insists it was for his own good and that she's only back because of Tyrone's pestering. Tyrone's shocked to learn of Tommy's involvement and when Kirsty decides to leave again, he begs her to stay. 
 
Later, when Tommy sees Tyrone and Kirsty back together, he tells Tina he's chuffed his meddling paid off. She can't believe what he's done. She tells Tommy that Kirsty's been violent to Tyrone, but begs him not to say anything.
 
Elsewhere, Sunita and Stella have a row.



