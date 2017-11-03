>
>
Coronation Street

24/12 - Leanne’s struggling with her feelings

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 24th December
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 24th December

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Monday 24th December
SPOILER ALERT

It's Leanne's hen do, and she's feeling confused about her feelings for Peter. When he suggests they give their relationship another go it messes with her head even more.
 
Elsewhere, Tyrone continues to lie to Kirsty as he celebrates a romantic early Christmas with Fiz. They exchange presents before he returns home to Kirsty. 
 
Meanwhile, David humiliates Kylie in front of the stags. Nonetheless, she decides she wants to fight for their marriage. But then she finds him with Tina...
 
Also, Marcus tells Maria his parents are coming to visit and Sophie's unable to deny her feelings for Jenna.
 



18/12/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Foods that you can easily grow at homeHow do the stars of the 1990's look today?
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         