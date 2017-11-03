24/12 - Leanne’s struggling with her feelings

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 24th December

It's Leanne's hen do, and she's feeling confused about her feelings for Peter. When he suggests they give their relationship another go it messes with her head even more.



Elsewhere, Tyrone continues to lie to Kirsty as he celebrates a romantic early Christmas with Fiz. They exchange presents before he returns home to Kirsty.



Meanwhile, David humiliates Kylie in front of the stags. Nonetheless, she decides she wants to fight for their marriage. But then she finds him with Tina...



Also, Marcus tells Maria his parents are coming to visit and Sophie's unable to deny her feelings for Jenna.