24/02 - Leanne returns to the Street

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 24th February



Meanwhile Tracy's delighted as Jason comes to knock down the partition wall presuming Steve is moving out and she's won. But as she enjoys a celebratory meal with Deirdre and Amy the front door opens and in walk Beth and her son Craig...we can see her face now.



Elsewhere Owen's careering round like a bull in a china shop mouthing off at his workers. But confiding in Anna, and apologising to Faye, he admits he's aware how damaging his temper can be. Will he be forgiven? Meanwhile Chesney's lost without Katy, when will she come home?



Also on the street, as talk of Carla and Simon's run in spreads Hayley and Julie offer to talk to her. But when she explodes, presuming the whole factory has been gossiping about her, it's Carla who has given them the ammunition...



Enjoying her mistake Frank pounces while Carla's down and again offers to buy her out - does she have the strength to refuse?



Elsewhere Tommy's caught off-guard by Jodie's intense feelings for him but Tina's loving seeing him squirm.



