In this article



Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 24th February Ep.2

Coronation Street Episode Guide Friday 24th February

SPOILER ALERT



After news spreads, Ken outlines Brian's concerns about Carla to Peter and he rushes off to talk to Simon, convinced Ken's got it wrong. But when asked what happened Simon lies for effect leaving Peter unsure of what to believe...



Meanwhile Carla meets with contact Jenny again revealing that for her to put work Carla's way she needs to get out of her partnership with Frank. But back at home Peter demands to know what happened with Simon. As Carla struggles to defend herself Leanne arrives at the Rovers to an expectant Stella but why is she back?



Elsewhere as Beth and Craig start to unpack Tracy gets straight on to the phone to Steve, Realising he has moved virtual strangers in with his daughter will Steve admit that he's taken it too far this time?



Also Katy tells Chesney she left Joseph home alone because she needed a break, can her family convince her that with their support she will be able to cope?











After news spreads, Ken outlines Brian's concerns about Carla to Peter and he rushes off to talk to Simon, convinced Ken's got it wrong. But when asked what happened Simon lies for effect leaving Peter unsure of what to believe...Meanwhile Carla meets with contact Jenny again revealing that for her to put work Carla's way she needs to get out of her partnership with Frank. But back at home Peter demands to know what happened with Simon. As Carla struggles to defend herself Leanne arrives at the Rovers to an expectant Stella but why is she back?Elsewhere as Beth and Craig start to unpack Tracy gets straight on to the phone to Steve, Realising he has moved virtual strangers in with his daughter will Steve admit that he's taken it too far this time?Also Katy tells Chesney she left Joseph home alone because she needed a break, can her family convince her that with their support she will be able to cope?