Coronation Street

24/05 - Kirsty smacks Tyrone

 
Thursday 24th May 
We can see the signs that Kirsty's birthday party is slightly doomed but a very pleased with himself Tyrone is totally oblivious to the warning signs.

As the part goes on Kirsty smiles politely but when he parents jump out she can't contain her horror. Everything takes a dramatic turn for the worse as they belittle her and it's quite clear that Tyrone couldn't have made a worse decision to invite them. 

But as everyone leaves and Tyrone is left alone with the birthday girl she blows up - how far will she go? 

Meanwhile Karl is forced to go along with his anniversary meal with Stella, but as he relaxes into the evening he's reminded of how much he does love Stella. As they head upstairs Sunita can do nothing but watch from downstairs - how will she react to being second best this time? 

Also on the Street, Nick breaks it off with Eva after her recent behaviour; Carla worries about Peter's alcohol addiction; Sean's torn when Rita tells him Betty would be turning in her grave if she knew he'd taken her hotpot away from the Rovers and he starts to have doubts about his allegiances. 
 


15/05/2012
