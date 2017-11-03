24/10 - Sophie tries to help as Ryan gets out of control

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 24th October

As Michelle comforts a heartbroken Ryan, will Steve be able to win her back? Ryan soon storms off and jumps in a cab, convinced Michelle was in on Steve's scheme.



A concerned Sophie jumps in the car with Ryan but realises she's powerless to help him after they're chucked out of a pub because he scored coke and got in a fight. Ryan's high on drugs and decides to play chicken with the traffic on a dual carriageway. Sophie tries to pull him to safety - then tragedy strikes.



Elsewhere, Lewis probes Audrey about Gloria. Audrey wonders why he's curious, but he doesn't tell her that she's dying. At the pub, Gloria tells Lewis she could do with a friendly ear and they decide to go for dinner. Will he be able to keep it from Audrey?



Also, Beth threatens Mary's Greek night.