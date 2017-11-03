24/09 - Kirsty's anger puts baby Ruby in danger

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 24th September

Coronation Street Episode Guide



Monday 24th September - Episode 1

SPOILER ALERT

Kirsty struggles to cope with baby Ruby's insistent crying while Tyrone's at work. She's enraged to find out Tyrone's asked Fiz and Sally to check up on her and when Ruby won't stop crying she wrecks the house.



Tyrone's horrified when he gets home and takes Ruby to the medical centre.



Elsewhere, Ken stands as chair of Governors at Brian's school and is shocked when he meets someone from his past.



Also, Lloyd worries about Mandy when she's thrown out of Jenna's house and Gloria bars Norris from the pub.